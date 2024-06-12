IAF flew over 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties in five phases of general elections

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew over 1,000 hours in over 1,750 sorties in five of the seven phases of general election-2024. During the elections, the IAF played a pivotal role in extending the reach of the Election Commission (EC) into remote corners of the country and to places where movement by road was a security concern, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“During the General Elections-2024, substantial flying effort has taken place over the last few months by the medium lift helicopters [Mi-17 Variants], light utility helicopters [Chetaks] and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters [ALH] Dhruv,” the IAF said. “The task was time bound as polling officers had to be positioned at each remote polling station within two days prior to the election date and de-inducted on the day of polling.”

Close coordination

This herculean task was achieved through close coordination with the EC and Chief Electoral Officers of various States through nodal officers to optimise utilisation of assets factoring security, weather, road connectivity, according to the IAF. “Helicopter assets of the Army and the Border Security Force were also dovetailed into the overall plan towards smooth conduct of general elections-2024.”

The transport and helicopter fleets of the IAF undertake various war and peacetime tasks. In addition to the peacetime role of sustaining our troops by air maintenance and airlift of combat troops during domestic and international exercises, a number of tasks are undertaken in aid to civil authority.

