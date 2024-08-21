IAF fighter jet ‘inadvertently’ releases ‘air store’ near Pokhran, enquiry ordered

An object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday (August 21, 2024).

The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property, authorities said.

An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today. An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident. No damage to life or property has been… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 21, 2024

"An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted on 'X'.

The IAF said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. It, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the "air store".

Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal said some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.