India

2 pilots killed in Mig-21 aircraft crash near Barmer in Rajasthan

An Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Barmer July 28, 2022 22:48 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 08:53 IST

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when their twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Barmer in Rajasthan Friday night.

The IAF said the accident took place around 9:10 pm.

“A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening,” it said.

“Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families,” the IAF said in a statement.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari following the crash.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF’s Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan,” Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

“Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” he said.

