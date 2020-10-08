IAF demonstrated operational capability during Ladakh standoff: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

New Delhi

“I would like to commend all our air warriors for the quick response,” he says

The rapid deployment of air force assets to forward areas during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and support to the army had clearly demonstrated the “resolve, operational capability and the will to effectively engage the adversary” should the need arise, said Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria on Thursday.

“I would like to commend all our air warriors for the quick response in the recent standoff on our northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army,” he said, addressing an Air Force Day parade at Hindon air base.

88th Air force day at Hindon. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy Advertising Advertising

The evolving matrix of threat in the region, ACM Bhadauria said, was becoming complex, ranging from “aspirational adversaries with huge investments in military arsenal, to those collusively supported by non-state actors, apart from sub-conventional threats emanating from terrorism and cyber space.”

“Disruptive technologies and easy access to low-cost options like drones are increasingly demanding greater attention to the sub-conventional domain,” he stated.

At the parade, the air chief presented distinguished service medals and unit citations to IAF personnel and units.

Rafale fighter aircraft releasing flares during the 88th Airforce Day celebration at Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Rafale debuts

Making its debut at the Air Force Day parade, the recently inducted Rafale fighter jet led the ‘Vijay’ formation accompanied by two Jaguars and two Mirage 2000 fighters. The Rafale jet also carried out asynchronous manoeuvres with the SU-30MKI fighter jet.

A total of 56 aircraft took part in this year’s parade, including 19 fighters, 19 helicopters, seven transport aircraft, seven aircraft of the Suryakiran aerobatic team and two vintage ones. In addition, 19 aircraft were airborne as standby.

For the first time, there was an ‘Eklavya’ formation consisting of Mi-35 and Ah-64 Apache attack helicopters of the IAF. On the ground, 11 aircraft and two air defence systems, Rohini and Akash, were on static display.