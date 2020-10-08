National

IAF demonstrated its operational capability: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal R.K. Bhadauria inspecting the guard of honour during the 88th Airforce Day celebration in Hindon airbase on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Indian Air Force has “clearly” demonstrated its resolve, operational capability and will to effectively engage with the adversary when the need arises, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Thursday, referring to his force’s combat readiness in eastern Ladakh.

In an address on the occasion of the Air Force Day, the Chief of Air Staff also commended the air warriors for their “prompt response” in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers and talked about deployment of combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality.

88th Air force day at Hindon.

88th Air force day at Hindon.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a five-month bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh. The IAF has made significant deployment in the region to deal with any eventuality.

“I would like to commend all air warriors for the prompt response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all the requirements of deployment and sustenance for the Indian Army,” he said at the event in Hindon.

“We have clearly demonstrated our resolve, our operational capability and the will to effectively engage the adversary should the need arise,” the IAF chief added.

Rafale fighter aircraft releasing flares during the 88th Airforce Day celebration at Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Rafale fighter aircraft releasing flares during the 88th Airforce Day celebration at Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:20:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/iaf-demonstrated-its-operational-capability-air-chief-marshal-bhadauria/article32800547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story