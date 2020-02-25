NationalNEW DELHI 25 February 2020 05:03 IST
Comments
IAF, CISF win trophies for Republic Day parade
Updated: 25 February 2020 03:21 IST
The Indian Air Force has been adjudged the best marching contingent among the three Services, while the Central Industrial Security Force was the best among the Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces category in this year’s Republic Day parade. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented the trophies for the best marching contingents on Monday. Air Marshal MSG Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy on behalf of the IAF. On behalf of the CISF, the trophy was received by the Director General Rajesh Ranjan and Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh.
More In National
Read more...