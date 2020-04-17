National

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Hoshiarpur, pilots safe

The IAF helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot air base

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Friday made an emergency landing in a field in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district following a technical glitch, military officials said.

Both pilots are safe, they said.

The chopper had taken off from the Pathankot air base.

