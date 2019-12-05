IAF Chief unharmed in firing in Pearl Harbour base

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) RKS Bhadauria was present at the Pearl Harbour military base in Hawaii on Thursday afternoon when a gunman opened fire killing two people before shooting himself.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the Chief and his team are safe,” a defence official said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Shipyard’s Dry Dock 2, the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said in a post on Twitter. “Three people are confirmed dead, including the shooter, who has been identified as a U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to USS Columbia,” he added.

ACM Bhadauria is in Hawaii to participate in the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2019 (PACS 2019) with the theme being Collaborative Approach to Regional Security.

The conference will bring together Air Chiefs from across the Indo-Pacific region who will provide perspectives on common challenges faced and on shared mutual interests while focusing on relevant topics such as regional security, domain awareness, multi-domain awareness, interoperability and Humanitarian Assisiate and Disaster Relief (HADR), the IAF had said in a statement on the symposium.

Air Chiefs from 20 countries are present at the symposium.