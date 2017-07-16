National

IAF chief to fly Rafale during France visit

Visit to further ties with French Air Force

The chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa will have a first-hand experience of the characteristics of the Rafale multi-role fighter jet when he flies it in France this week.

He will be in France on an official visit from July 17 to 20, as part of the efforts to further strengthen the cooperation between the air forces of the two countries, the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

The Air Chief Marshal would interact with representatives of the military aviation industry in France and visit the Indian Rafale Project Management Team infrastructure.

“The CAS is also planned to fly a sortie in Rafale,” the IAF said.

In September last, India and France concluded a €7.87-billion deal for 36 Rafale jets in a fly-away condition. The aircraft will be delivered between 2019 and 2022.

Custom-made jets

The IAF has sought some customisations which are being undertaken by the aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

Dassault is also working with the IAF to establish maintenance facilities at the Hashimara and Ambala airbases where the aircraft are likely to be based.

