IAF Chief inaugurates newly established Weapon Systems School

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on Tuesday inaugurated the newly established Weapon Systems School (WSS) at Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad. This follows the approval for the creation of a new Weapon System (WS) branch in 2022.

“The new branch will have four streams; flying stream to operate the weapons and systems in airborne platforms like the Sukhoi-30 MKI and C-130J; remote stream to operate remotely piloted aircraft; mission commanders and operators for Surface to Air and Surface-to-Surface weapon systems, and intelligence stream for handling space-based intelligence and imagery,” the IAF said in a statement.

Aimed at recalibrating and transforming the IAF as a future-oriented force, the formation of this new training establishment is a gigantic leap for the armed forces in general, and IAF in particular, it stated.

The WSS will impart effect-based training that is contemporary in nature and prepare officers of the newly formed branch in line with the requirements of the IAF, the statement said. Flight cadets of the WS Branch will undergo their second semester of training at this institute.

During the interaction, the Air Chief highlighted that with the creation of the WS Branch, operators of ground-based and specialist weapon systems will come under one umbrella, enhancing the warfighting capabilities of the IAF significantly.