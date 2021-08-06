National

IAF Chief flies sortie on Israeli F-15 fighter during visit

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flying with Commander Israeli Air Force.   | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) RKS Bhadauria on Friday flew a sortie on an Israeli F-15 fighter jet along with Commander of the Israeli Air Force, the IAF said.

“As part of the visit, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, Commander, Israeli Air Force, visited the “Yad Vashem” and paid homage at the memorial. The Chiefs also laid wreaths at the Cemetery for Indian soldiers in Talpioth, Jerusalem,” an IAF statement said.

During the visit from August 3 to 6, ACM Bhadauria and Maj. Gen. Norkin held wide-ranging discussions on all bilateral Air Force interactions, the IAF said. He was given an overview of the Israeli Air Force’s operational environment, it stated. He also had meetings with the Director General, Ministry of Defence, and Chief of the General Staff.

The visit of the CAS to Israel marks an important milestone in the ties between the two Air Forces with both sides reaffirming a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements and multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future, the statement added.


