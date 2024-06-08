ADVERTISEMENT

IAF chief flies sortie in Eurofighter aircraft at German airbase

Published - June 08, 2024 02:15 am IST - New Delhi

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari is currently on a visit to Germany.

PTI

CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft. | Photo Credit: X/Indian Air Force

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal V. R. Chaudhari flew a sortie in a Eurofighter aircraft at a German airbase on Friday, June 7, 2024 officials said.

The IAF later also posted some pictures from his official visit.

"CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is on an official visit to Germany on invitation by his German counterpart Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz, Commander of the German Air Force. During the tour, the CAS also visited the ILA 2024 and took to the German skies in a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft.

