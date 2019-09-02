IAF Chief flies Mig-21 sortie with Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) B.S. Dhanoa flew a Mig-21 sortie with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday morning.

“ACM Dhanoa flew a Mig-21 sortie with Wg Cdr Varthaman from Pathankot air base. The flight lasted 30 minutes,” a defence source said.

This was the last sortie flown by ACM Dhanoa in a fighter aircraft before his retirement, the IAF said. The IAF Chief, also the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, is set to retire from service on September 30. The Government is yet to name his successor.

Wg Cdr Varthaman is back to active fighter flying and is posted in the Western sector after he was mandatorily grounded for medical reasons after he ejected from a Mig-21 and landed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) on February 27. He shot down a F-16 during the aerial engagement between IAF and Pakistani Air Force over the Line of Control and moments later was shot down by a Pakistani F-16.