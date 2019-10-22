IAF carries out twin firings of BrahMos

Two BrahMos Surface-to-Surface missile tests were conducted at Trak Island in the Andaman Nicobar group of islands over the last two days, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Tuesday.
The twin firings have been carried out as a part of the routine operational training on October 21 and 22, IAF said in a statement.
The missile engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 km away and a direct hit on the target was achieved in both the cases, IAF stated.
This has enhanced IAF’s capability to engage grounds targets with pin-point accuracy from a mobile platform, the statement added.
BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia.
