IAF aircraft’s fuel drop tank falls near Coimbatore

The fuel drop tank that fell in a village in Coimbatore.

The fuel drop tank that fell in a village in Coimbatore.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There was no damage on the ground, and the aircraft landed safely, said the IAF.

A fuel drop tank fell off from an indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) near Coimbatore on Tuesday morning. There was no damage on the ground, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

“Today morning, around 0840h, one fuel drop tank fell off from a Tejas aircraft on a routine sortie from Sulur Air Base near Coimbatore,” an IAF spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed back safely after the incident, he said, and added, “No damage was reported on ground.”

Residents of Irugur village said a minor explosion took place as the fuel tank fell on agricultural land. Sources said that a 1,200-litre external fuel drop tank of the aircraft had a technical snag, following which the pilot chose to delink and drop it on agricultural land to avert a mid-air mishap.

Villagers thronged the field to have a look at the exploded parts of the fuel tank.

The police and intelligence personnel collected details of the explosion from villagers.

The IAF said the cause of the incident was being investigated. Another defence source said the Tejas was a Serial Production (SP)-4 version and was on a routine sortie.

The IAF’s first Tejas squadron, Squadron 45 ‘Flying Daggers,’ was constituted in July 2016 with two jets in Initial Operational Configuration and is based at the Sulur air base.

The full squadron of 20 aircraft with 16 single-seat fighters and four twin-seat trainers is expected to be ready by the year-end.

(With inputs from Wilson Thomas in Coimbatore)

