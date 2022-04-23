I was the first to use bulldozers against encroachments: Tripura CM

Structures demolished were mostly offices of political parties, he says

Amid nationwide controversy over the use of bulldozers, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday claimed that he was the first Chief Minister to have used bulldozers to raze illegal constructions. The structures which were demolished were mostly offices of political parties, he said.

“After assuming office, we carried out the demolition drive against encroachments and illegally constructed structures,” Mr. Deb said during a meeting with a delegation of senior journalists at his official residence here.

“We have razed 900 party offices across the State. Even the CPI(M) could not obtain a stay from the High Court as the structures were completely illegal and made on public land,” the Chief Minister said.

The delegation met Mr. Deb to express gratitude for announcing a health insurance scheme for government accredited working journalists.