I-T raids on J&K group company

The Income Tax Department on Thursday said it had conducted more raids on a “prominent business group” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“During the search, it was detected that the tax evader has been given illegal benefit of ₹60 crore by J&K Bank,” the department said in a statement. “His outstanding loan of ₹190 crore was settled at ₹130 crore, although he did not deserve any concessional treatment.”

The group, according to the I-T department, operates in the real estate and information technology sectors.

The search and seizure operations covered four premises in the Kashmir Valley and six premises in the Jammu region.

“Ten other business premises situated in Ludhiana, NCR and Jammu belonging to parties that have actively assisted the main tax evader in concealing his income and indulging in illegal activities have been covered under the survey action,” the statement said.

“There were allegations of large-scale diversion and misappropriation of loan taken from the J&K Bank by the group,” it added.