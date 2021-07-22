I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar Group is an attempt to intimidate media, says Opposition

The I-T department is carrying out raids at more than 30 locations linked to the media group, including residences of its promoters.

Opposition parties on Thursday reacted sharply to the reports on Income Tax raids on the Dainik Bhaskar Group early on July 22, calling it an attempt to intimidate the media from reporting the truth.

“The attack on journalists & media houses is yet another BRUTAL attempt to stifle democracy,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted. She said that the Dainik Bhaskar group had “bravely” reported the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Narendra Modi government.

“I strongly condemn this vindictive act that aims to suppress voices that bring out the TRUTH. It’s a grave violation that undermines the very principles of democracy,” Ms. Banerjee added.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the misuse of central agencies for intimidation is condemnable.

“Modi government’s raid raj won’t work. Trying to scare and muzzle the truth from surfacing. But like the dead bodies floating in the Ganga, Modi government cannot hide,” Mr. Yechury tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Dainik Bhaskar group, is paying the price for exposing monumental mismanagement of the pandemic. “An Undeclared Emergency as Arun Shourie has said — this is a Modified Emergency,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted.