CBI raids: Day of reckoning, says Arun Jaitley

The day of reckoning has come for many who used high positions to acquire assets via shell companies, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, while launching the Operation Clean Money portal of the Income Tax Department.

He said there was an increased movement towards digitisation post-demonetisation and an increase in number of personal income tax assessees and the sum collected. “After demonetisation, the steps taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes have a main message: it is no longer safe to deal with excessive cash,” Mr. Jaitley said at a press conference announcing the launch of the CBDT’s online portal linked with Operation Clean Money.

“Detection has become very easy. Technology is a great enabler. Through various cross-references, we can find out how monies have moved and if there is disproportionality in this. And it is clear that those who have been indulging in all of this are no longer safe.”

On the raids carried out against Karti Chidambaram, Mr. Jaitley said the investigating agencies did not act without reason. “Unless there is substantial basis or reason to suspect, these departments don’t act,” he said. “People in high positions acquiring assets through shell companies is not a small matter. The day of reckoning has come for many and they all will be accountable.”

The new portal is designed to provide information regarding the verification process the CBDT will be engaging in on the bank deposits post-demonetisation.