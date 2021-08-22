I-T portal glitch: Finance Ministry summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for explanation

Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh.

22 August 2021 14:46 IST

The income tax portal has become inaccessible since August 21

The Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh on August 23 to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “why even after 2.5 months since the launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved”. The Income Tax department has said that “in fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available”.

On August 16, the Finance Minister had said glitches on the new Income Tax portal was expected to be fixed entirely in the next 2 to 3 days. “I have been reminding Infosys constantly… and Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out,” the Minister had said.

Since its launch in early June, many critical functionalities of the income tax portal have been non-starters, and the Minister had admitted that there are ‘still some issues’ with it.

“Revenue Secretary [Tarun Bajaj] has been neutrally monitoring the progress on fixing the portal on a weekly basis,” Ms. Sitharaman had said, stressing that she had been pushing Infosys ‘not to let the taxpayers down’ with constant reminders.

The Ministry’s latest statement on August 22 suggests the situation has got worse instead of improving, with the income tax portal becoming inaccessible since August 21.