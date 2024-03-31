GIFT a SubscriptionGift
I-T notice to Congress is warning to all political parties, says P. Chidambaram

“The BJP government imposed a fine of ₹135 crore on the Congress party though the saffron party obtained ₹8,250 crore through electoral bonds.”

March 31, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu)

PTI
Congress leaders P. Chidambaram. File

Congress leaders P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Income Tax department's notice to the Congress, imposing a penalty of ₹135 crore, was a warning to all political parties in the country and the public too, of the BJP's intention to destroy the parties, former union minister P. Chidambaram alleged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay another ₹1,823.08 crore.

"The BJP government imposed a fine of ₹135 crore on the Congress party though the saffron party obtained ₹8,250 crore through electoral bonds. This is a warning to the political parties and people that the BJP wants to destroy all the parties," Mr. Chidambaram told reporters in Pudukottai.

Through the move, the BJP hoped to remain as the only party in the country, he said. "It's agenda of 'One nation, One election' is nothing but 'One country, One party.' This warning is for everyone," the senior Congress leader said and added that people would soon realise this.

Earlier, addressing party workers at Aranthangi in the district, he claimed that the AIADMK would join the BJP alliance after the general elections.

