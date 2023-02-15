ADVERTISEMENT

I-T dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

February 15, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi



PTI

Private security outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Income Tax department survey operation against the BBC India continued for the second day with the sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation, officials said Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the British Broadcasting Corporation ‘s (BBC) Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India.

Also read: Aware of BBC raid, cannot offer any judgement: U.S

Sleuths knocked at the doors of the BBC around 11:30 am on Tuesday and they are still present, sources aware of the development said.

The tax officials are speaking to staffers of the BBC in the finance and some other departments even as other staffers and journalists were allowed to leave Tuesday night.

Some computer peripherals and mobile phones were cloned as part of the operation, officials had said.

The action, which sparked a sharp political debate with the ruling BJP accusing the BBC of "venomous reporting" and the opposition questioning the timing of the move, came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, India: The Modi Question, on the Prime Minister and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, officials had said on Tuesday.

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities.

