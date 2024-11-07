 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T dept searches Truecaller India offices in tax evasion case

Truecaller are currently assisting the authorities to the full extent at our offices. This came without prior notice and Truecaller are currently awaiting official confirmation and communication from the tax departments

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Income-Tax Department Thursday (November 7, 2024) carried out searches at offices of global caller ID platform Truecaller on charges of tax evasion, official sources said.

The Stockholm-headquartered company said it was cooperating with the investigators. Tax officials said the searches were aimed to gather detailed information and check documents in connection with certain charges of tax evasion including those pertaining to transfer pricing (TP) issues.

Also Read: ED raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms in FEMA probe

According to the company's website, Truecaller has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in India.

The company said in a public statement, "On Thursday 7 November 2024, Truecaller's India offices were visited by Indian Tax officials."

"Truecaller are currently assisting the authorities to the full extent at our offices. This came without prior notice and Truecaller are currently awaiting official confirmation and communication from the tax departments," it said.

“This is not an uncommon practice and Truecaller will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

With regards to taxation, the Swedish company added, as a publicly-listed company, our practices are entirely transparent.

"Truecaller would like to reiterate that Truecaller is not subject to any tax investigation in India outside the routine tax audits.

"Truecaller's group financial statements have always received an unqualified audit opinion. Truecaller has always paid all taxes due in India and all regions where it operates," it said.

The company said its transfer pricing policy for its intra-group transactions is consistent with the internationally accepted arm's length standard, as has been informed earlier.

"The purpose is to ensure that Truecaller pays tax in a way that is correct from the perspective of both the Swedish and the Indian tax authorities.

"The policy is continuously independently reviewed to ensure that it meets the tax law requirements of both countries," the company said.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.