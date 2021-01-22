I-T Dept. detects unaccounted transactions worth ₹1,400 crore

The Income-Tax Department has detected unaccounted transactions to the tune of ₹1,400 crore during search and survey operations against three groups, including a jeweller and two real-estate colonisers, in Jaipur.
One of the suspects is a prominent builder. The agency has found complete details of the builder’s unaccounted transactions in the last six to seven years, maintained in the registers, slip pads, day-to-day informal cash books, expense sheets and diaries found hidden in a basement.
“Total unaccounted transactions amounting to ₹650 crore have been detected so far...,” said the agency.
The second one is a multi-venture activity group into precious and semi-precious stones, jewellery, antiques, handicrafts, carpets and textiles. During searches, the agency also seized papers related to ‘benami’ assets worth ₹15 crore.
“The jeweller group had also advanced unaccounted cash loans to various persons amounting to ₹122.67 crore and is also earning unaccounted interest on the same,” said the Department, adding that unrecorded transactions amounting to ₹525 crore have been detected.
Searches have also been conducted in the premises of another renowned builder, which has so far revealed undisclosed transactions worth ₹225 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath