I-T Dept. detects unaccounted transactions worth ₹1,400 crore

The Income-Tax Department has detected unaccounted transactions to the tune of ₹1,400 crore during search and survey operations against three groups, including a jeweller and two real-estate colonisers, in Jaipur.

One of the suspects is a prominent builder. The agency has found complete details of the builder’s unaccounted transactions in the last six to seven years, maintained in the registers, slip pads, day-to-day informal cash books, expense sheets and diaries found hidden in a basement.

“Total unaccounted transactions amounting to ₹650 crore have been detected so far...,” said the agency.

The second one is a multi-venture activity group into precious and semi-precious stones, jewellery, antiques, handicrafts, carpets and textiles. During searches, the agency also seized papers related to ‘benami’ assets worth ₹15 crore.

“The jeweller group had also advanced unaccounted cash loans to various persons amounting to ₹122.67 crore and is also earning unaccounted interest on the same,” said the Department, adding that unrecorded transactions amounting to ₹525 crore have been detected.

Searches have also been conducted in the premises of another renowned builder, which has so far revealed undisclosed transactions worth ₹225 crore.

