I-T dept conducts multi-State searches against Som Group

November 07, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The Income-tax department on Tuesday launched multi-State searches against the Som Group, a prominent player in the liquor manufacturing and sale field, as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Around 40-45 premises in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka are being covered as part of the searches, they said.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the business house has major installations, searches were undertaken at locations in Bhopal and neighbouring district of Raisen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax department is looking at charges of funds infusion into the company, including from some foreign shores, the sources said.

The group has its own bottling plant and is involved in manufacturing, marketing, bottling, labelling and distribution of liquor beverages.

Response to an email sent to the company by PTI is awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT