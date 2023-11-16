HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I-T department seizes cash ahead of Assembly elections in five States

A three-fold increase in the total seizure of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver etc., was seen in poll-bound Rajasthan, according to sources 

November 16, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in five States, the income tax department has seized more unexplained cash as compared to elections held in those States earlier, CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta said on November 15.

Mr. Gupta said that before both the State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the enforcement agencies, including the I-T department, increased surveillance and also got information about unexplained cash and jewellery on toll-free numbers created for the purpose.

“The States where we are right now in elections we have seized more cash than what was seized in the corresponding time in the State Assembly elections or Lok Sabha 2019,” Mr. Gupta told presspersons here.

He said pre-election monitoring of unexplained cash and surveillance is very intense and the entire activity is coordinated at the level of the Election Commission and State election authority.

According to sources, in poll-bound Rajasthan this year, there has been a three-fold increase in the total seizure of illegal cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver, etc. Such seizures, which were ₹322 crore in 2021 and ₹347 crore in 2022, have risen to ₹1,021 crore till October 2023.

Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram are going to poll in November.

In July, the apex authority in indirect tax, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for tax officers to implement the directions of the Election Commission concerning the use of freebies, illicit cash, liquor and drugs to lure voters, and asked them to share information with other enforcement agencies.

As per the SoP, tax officers were asked to monitor the distribution of coupon-based or free fuel or cash for alluring prospective voters.

The GST and Customs officials were also asked to set up “flying squads and static surveillance teams” for the effective conduct of road and transit checks of vehicles, and verification of warehouses to curb illegal and prohibited activities.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.