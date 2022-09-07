I-T department conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research

PTI September 07, 2022 18:17 IST

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.

Photo: Twitter/@CPR_India

The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.

The Income-tax department on Wednesday conducted a survey operation against Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), official sources said. The premises of the think tank located near Malcha Marg in central Delhi are being covered, they said. The exact reason for conducting the survey, where only business premises are covered by the taxman, was not known.



