I-T Department conducting verification at multiple BBC offices: agency official

February 14, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The Income Tax Department is conducting verification at multiple British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices, an agency official said on Tuesday. The exact contour of the survey are unknown yet. More details are awaited.

“There’s income tax raid in office, they’re confiscating all phones,” a BBC journalist was quoted as saying by AFP .

Also Read | PM Modi documentary row | Hindu Sena puts up anti-BBC placards outside BBC’s Delhi office

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India. In January 2023, the British broadcaster released a two-part docu-series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled, “India: The Modi Question”. The series was not broadcasted in India.

Also Read | Over 500 scientists and academics denounce ‘censorship’ of BBC documentary on PM Modi

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, the officials said. As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

“We are demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind BBC,” said Mr. Ramesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

ADVERTISEMENT