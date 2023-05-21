I should take your autograph: U.S. President Joe Biden to PM Modi

May 21, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Hiroshima [Japan]

U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21 asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his autograph after discovering how he has been managing large crowds, according to sources.

Yesterday during the Quad meeting, President Joe Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program of PM Modi.

To this, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who was also present on the occasion added that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting.

Both President Biden and PM Albanese complained to PM Modi about their peculiar challenges. PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap. To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."

PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

The Prime Minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to 21.

PM Modi on Saturday said that India will be willing to host the next Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting in 2024.

"We will be happy to host the Quad summit in India in 2024," PM Modi said in the opening remarks of the Quad meeting held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit (G7) meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

PM Modi was addressing leaders of the U.S., Australia, and Japan, which along with Japan constitute the informal strategic forum called the Quadrilateral Grouping whose primary objective is working for a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"Quad will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Earlier this week, the planned summit of Quad leaders from the U.S., India, Australia, and Japan in Sydney was cancelled after U.S. President Biden withdrew from his visit due to ongoing debt limit talks in Washington.

However, the White on Friday (local time) agreed to hold the summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

"After President Biden had to postpone his trip to Australia, the Quad leaders agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad's progress over the past year. So tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," read a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Mr. Biden scrapped his planned trip to Sydney as well as a historic visit to Papua New Guinea.