I have no political ambition: Rakesh Tikait

The farmers’ movement has given us a platform to reach out to different social classes and foster amity, says BKU chief

Poll pundits are keeping a keen eye on which way the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) may tilt in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. In an interview with The Hindu, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the BKU, categorically stated that the BKU would remain apolitical and that he had no political ambitions. “We are farmers and are not into politics. Those who will work for their interests, farmers will elect them on their own,” he said.

There are indications that the U.P. government would increase the State Advisory Price (SAP) of sugarcane soon. Mr. Tikait said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would “try to distract farmers before the polls”. “The party promised the rate of ₹370 [per quintal] before the 2017 polls. Even if they increase the SAP after four years, the party has a lot to answer. Considering inflation, farmers would not settle for less than ₹425 [per quintal],” he said.

Refusing to take credit for mounting the farmers’ movement in western Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Tikait said the BKU would continue to work as a pressure group to keep a check on the promises made by the political parties to farmers. “The movement has given an opportunity to Opposition parties to become the face of farmers. How it will pan out, I don’t know, as I am not into vote bank arithmetic. I have no political ambition,” he maintained.

Describing the ritual ceremony of former Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh in Baghpat as a “social event”, he said political meanings should not be drawn out of his elder brother and BKU president Naresh Tikait’s presence at the event last week. “You will not see me sharing the political stage with Jayant [Chaudhary] or, for that matter, any political leader. We pay tribute to Chaudhary Devi Lal on his birth anniversary as well but that doesn’t mean we are politically aligned with the Indian National Lok Dal.”

On the notion that the BKU cadres would put their weight behind the RLD, Mr. Tikait said there were many in the movement who would eventually vote for the BJP. “There are many who render all support to the movement but I know they will go with the BJP because of local pressures. If the government decides to increase the price of sugarcane, it will benefit all farmers and not only farmers of a particular caste or religion,” he said.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of members of the Tikait family entering the fray. “I can guarantee only my vote. I can’t assure you of even my wife’s. Gone are the days when a village elder used to sit outside the polling booth and all the ballots were stamped according to his command,” he laughed.

From raising religious slogans to talking about pensions for personnel of paramilitary forces and permanent jobs for sanitation workers, Mr. Tikait, in his speeches, gives the impression that he is seeking space in the political arena. The movement, he said, had become like a train, where different bogies represent different social classes. “The movement has given us a platform to reach out to them and foster social amity. The Constitution gives us permission to raise religious chants. After the Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat, Muslim farmers tolled bells in temples. Can the BJP make them do this?” he asked, adding, “We have realised the Muzaffarnagar riots were sponsored by the BJP.”

Referring to the tension between Gurjars and Rajputs over Samrat Mihir Bhoj’s statue and the mahapanchayat called by Gathwala khap of Jats in Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, Mr. Tikait said the ruling party was “at it again”. “They have a specialised wing that works on dividing people, while we seek to mend ties,” he said.

Dalit, he contended, was a relative term. “For those living in the high-rise buildings, anybody who dirties his hands in the field is a Dalit. Those who raised questions about me resting in an AC tent share the same mindset,” he said.

Another good thing, he said, was that the movement had brought about the return of youth to villages, explaining, “They have started taking interest in their ancestral lands. With employment opportunities receding, the land will at least feed them. The future looks bleak. I am appealing to the youth to shun bad habits like drugs and dowry, and cut down on expenses in weddings and other rituals.”

He appreciated the government’s scheme to provide free ration to farm labour but cautioned that it should not be reduced to a vote-seeking measure: “The poor want jobs. They accept freebies but also know it’s not going to last forever.”

Ahead of the first anniversary of the passing of the three contentious farm laws, Mr. Tikait said farm unions were keen to talk if the government was ready to discuss a law that guaranteed Minimum Support Price to farmers. “This government lies to the public. When they put the condition that the laws would not be revoked, we said that as the farm laws are currently suspended, we could talk on the MSP law, but there is no response,” Mr. Tikait said.

On the practicality of the MSP law in a free market economy, Mr. Tikait said that when business houses could put a price tag on their products and the law backed it, why couldn’t farmers get even an assured minimum price for their produce? “The PM himself raised the demand of guaranteed MSP in 2011, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat,” he said.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with Mr. Tikait’s tweet to the U.S. President, drawing his attention to the farmers’ movement. “India is not North Korea. It’s not that I have introduced him to the issue. The world knows about farmers’ protests in India. The BKU has been against the WTO’s (World Trade Organization) policies in the past. Now, many multinationals, both Indian and American, are taking interest in agribusiness, which will affect the lives of farmers and farm labour. At a time when American companies are waiting for the Seed Bill to be passed, the voice of farmers needs to be heard,” he said.