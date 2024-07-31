‘I don’t wish to live for long in this environment,’ Mallikarjun Kharge says after BJP MP labels him a ‘political dynast’

Taking umbrage to remarks by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP labelling him a “political dynast”, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Chair to expunge the comment. During an exchange with Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mr. Kharge went on to say that he did not “wish to live for long in this environment”.

Soon after the laying of the listed paper in the House, the Congress leader pointed out that BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari had referred to his political journey and said “his (Kharge’s) entire family” was in politics.

“He made a comment regarding ‘parivarvaad’. I request that this should be expunged [from the records],” Mr. Kharge said. The Leader of the Opposition further said he was a first generation politician and provided details of his political journey, which began after he joined the Congress party. He mentioned that his father had died at the age of 85.

To this, Mr. Dhankhar wished him an even longer life than his father but Mr. Kharge quipped, “I don’t wish to live for long in this environment.”

Stating that he had been in the Chair when Mr. Tiwari had made his remarks, Mr. Dhankar said he did not think the BJP leader had meant to convey anything wrong to Mr. Kharge, but assured the Congress leader that he would minutely examine the records.

