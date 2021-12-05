I don’t belong to any party, but will campaign for those who are nationalists: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on December 4 said that she does not belong to any party but will campaign for nationalists.

She was speaking to reporters after visiting the Shri Krishna Janamsthan in Mathura.

Asked whether she will campaign for the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ms. Ranaut said, “I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them.” Ms. Ranaut also said that she hoped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make efforts for people to see the “actual janamsthan” of Lord Krishna. There is an idgah on the place where Lord Krishna was born, the actress claimed.

On instances where people have claimed that her statements have hurt sentiments, Ms. Ranaut said that those who are honest, brave, nationalists and talk about the country, they will know what “I am saying is correct”.

Responding to a question on reports that her car was stopped by farmers in Chandigarh, Ms. Ranaut said, “I never apologised. I protested it.”