"I demand his resignation": Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has called for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to grant permission for his prosecution in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Saturday (August 17, 2024).

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Karandlaje said, "The Governor has given permission for prosecution... In the MUDA case, his wife illegally purchased 24 plots. I demand his resignation. He needs to face this case."

She further accused Mr. Siddaramaiah of being involved in two cases, stating, “In the Valmiki Development Corporation scam, he himself admitted during the Assembly session that corruption of ₹89 crore occurred. Where did this money go? It went to the Congress’s account for the Telangana election. This was the money of our poor people.”

On August 17, an order issued by the Karnataka Governor's Secretariat read: "As directed by the Hon'ble Governor, I am enclosing herewith the copy of the decision of the Competent Authority on the request for sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharathiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023, for the commission of the alleged offences mentioned in the petitions."

Following this decision, Mr. Siddaramaiah responded, "The Governor's permission for prosecution against me is against the Constitution. The Governor is supposed to act as a representative of the Constitution, but he is behaving like a representative of the Central Government and the BJP."

Earlier, a complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Earlier this month, refuting the allegations, CM Siddaramaiah said, "In the case of MUDA, everything was done according to the law. I have not exerted any influence on the allotment of the plot. My wife was given a replacement plot in 2021 during the BJP government period, as per the law."

