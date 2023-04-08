Hyundai a symbol of India-South Korea ties: Jaishankar

April 08, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Automobile giant Hyundai is a symbol of India-South Korea relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday. Speaking at an event welcoming the Foreign Minister of South Korea, Park Jin, Mr. Jaishankar said India-South Korea relations embraced a wide array of factors like economic, political, culture and people-to-people ties and appreciated the interest of Korean citizens in Buddhism.

“Hyundai in many ways is a symbol of the relationship that we have. We have also expanded our relationship today to cover the economic development cooperation fund; we are doing projects under that. And we’ve recently had a very large delegation of Korean Buddhists who actually walked 1200 km,” said Mr. Jaishankar, welcoming the visiting dignitary.

The South Korean Foreign Minister will visit the Hyundari plant in Chennai which is one of the largest automobile centres of the South Korean automaker. In his remarks, Mr. Park Jin highlighted India’s role in global affairs and presented the Indian Presidency of G20 as a major milestone.

Key role

“India has been playing an increasingly pivotal role in the international arena and is set to further impact the world as the President of the G20 this year. India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with its recent Oscar wins and I must say the ‘Natu Natu’ song and dance has captivated the world,” said Mr. Park Jin. The visiting Minister also met with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

India and South Korea are marking the 50 th year of diplomatic relationship and Mr. Jaishankar reminded that saying, “You have come at a very good time, because our trade is very good, our political relations are very cooperative.”