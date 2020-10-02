Hygiene and immunity take priority in food habits: survey

Webinar explores key trends during the pandemic

As work and life adjust to a new normal, people are looking for long-term solutions that incorporate hygiene and mindful practices into food habits, according to insights drawn from a survey of 150 food experts across the country.

Culinary expert and writer Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, who designed the survey, shared the insights during a panel discussion on “Evolving Food Habits and Home Kitchens in the New Normal” recently organised by Godrej in association with The Hindu.

Third edition

The interactive session is part of the conversation series “Rise of the Culinary Explorer” and the survey was done for the third edition of the Godrej Food Trends Report.

Moderator Ruth Dsouza, an independent food writer, opened the discussion on the changing practices during the pandemic.

Primary concerns

Health and hygiene are the primary concerns among consumers today, said Kamal Nandi, business head, Godrej Appliances.

Appliances specially designed for fermentation and germination at home were being sought after.

Disinfection devices

Mr. Nandi said the company was looking at launching disinfection devices using ultraviolet-C radiation.

Award-winning chef Varun Inamdar said the focus is now on family meals, smart meals, and discretionary product purchases like microwave appliances and ovens.

Boosting immunity

On the priorities in different segments of home kitchens, Monika Manchanda, AltLife chief culinary officer, said that immunity boosting took the spotlight.

