Hydroxychloroquine export: PM Modi has let down India, says CPI(M) leader Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has let down India by succumbing to U.S. pressure.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said “there may be retaliation” if India did not agree to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a key anti-malaria drug believed by many to be effective in the treatment of the novel coronavirus. Hours after the statement, India confirmed that it has lifted the blanket ban on the export of HCQ.

Mr. Yechury in a tweet said that while Mr. Trump’s statement was unacceptable, India’s quick capitulation was equally disappointing.

“The statement by US President is unacceptable. But Modi govt has succumbed to the threat by allowing the export. That this happened after an expensive gala was organised for him by Modi, instead of preparing to contain COVID-19, shows how this govt has let down India,” he tweeted.