Hyderpora operation: Mehbooba protests near Raj Bhavan, seeks apology from L-G Manoj Sinha

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday lead a protest rally from Gupkar Road to the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to protest against the recent killings of ‘civilians’ during an operation of the security forces in the capital's Hyderpora area.

Ms. Mufti and her party workers marched from her residence up to the Raj Bhavan. Her supporters raised slogans and demanded “an end to bloodshed of innocents”.

She was also demanding an apology from the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the killings.

The PDP leaders were demanding justice for the three ‘civilians’ who were found dead at the encounter site on November 15 in Hyderpora area. They also demanded that the body of Amir Magray, who was working as an office boy in the building where the operation was carried out, be returned to the family, which hails from Jammu's Ramban area.

So far, the police have handed over two bodies of ‘civilians’ to their families for burial in Srinagar.

Earlier this week, Ms. Mufti had claimed she was put under a house arrest when she decided to join the protesting families to demand the bodies of ‘civilians’.

Four persons, three ‘civilians’ and a non-local militant, were killed in a joint operation of the Army and the police in Srinagar's Hyderpora area.

Meanwhile, L-G Sinha on Saturday promised that those found guilty will not be spared.

“An incident has taken place regarding a law and order and those found guilty will not be spared,” L-G Sinha said in Jammu.

A magisterial inquiry has already been ordered into Hyderpora encounter by the Government.