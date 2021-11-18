Hyderpora encounter | Return bodies to families: Gupkar alliance

Srinagar

18 November 2021 15:28 IST

It demands that those involved ‘should be dealt as per the law’

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties, on Thursday met in Srinagar over the Hyderpora incident and resolved to help the three families to get the bodies of “civilians” killed in the encounter.

“We did not meet for any political process or to hold elections. All we want is to safeguard the lives of our people. We appeal to the people of Jammu as well that we are together to save the lives, Constitution, institution, which should guarantee the security of the common man,” Gupkar alliance spokesman M.Y. Tarigami stated.

The meeting was held at the residence of Gupkar alliance chairman Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Advertising

Advertising

“In case such incidents don’t stop and bodies are not returned, we will knock every door to raise our voice. Members of Parliament will also raise the issues in Parliament,” Mr. Tarigami, a CPI(M) leader, said.

The Gupkar alliance demanded that those involved “should be dealt as per the law” and “the bodies should be returned”.

“Those involved, irrespective of their position, are violators and deserve punishment,” Mr. Tarigami remarked.

Farooq Abdullah denied permission

Dr. Abdullah approached the administration to allow him to meet the families but permission was not granted. “Burial [of the bodies] is not being allowed, citing several issues including COVID-19, security reasons, which is against the constitution,” he added.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also held a sit-in in solidarity with the families, which were protesting and demanding the bodies.