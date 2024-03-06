Hyderabadi man, forced to fight for Russia, dies

March 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Mohammed Afsan, the Hyderabadi man forced to fight for Russia, has died.

Speaking to The Hindu, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaddudin Owaisi, who has been in constant contact with Mohammed Irfan, the victim’s brother, said that after several attempts, his family finally received word of Mr. Afsan’s death on Wednesday. “An Indian Embassy staffer confirmed that Afsan passed away,” Mr. Owaisi said. Though information about his death was received on March 6, it is unclear when he died.

The victim, who travelled to Russia in search of a better livelihood, is one of the several youths who found themselves fighting on the frontlines against Ukraine. The victim is survived by his wife and two children.

Mr. Imran, Mr. Afsan’s elder brother, previously recollected that the victim travelled to Moscow via Chennai and Sharjah. A travel agent, identified through his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs, had assured that that work did not involve fighting on the frontlines.

“On November 13, they were made to sign a one-year agreement, which was in Russian, a language he did not know. Believing the agent, he signed the agreement,” Mr. Imran said, adding that it was only later realised that they would be fighting alongside the Russian armed forces. Despite this development, the travel agent assured the family that Mr. Afsan would not have to fight.

Another youth from Narayanpet in Telangana, Mohammed Sufian, was stranded in Russia. His elder brother, Syed Salman, told The Hindu that Mr. Sufian described the situation as “PUBG, but in real life”.

The families of those who were allegedly cheated and trafficked to Russia sought AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s intervention in bringing them back. Seeking their return, in a letter dated January 25, 2024, Mr Owaisi wrote to the Embassy of India in Moscow. Mr. Owaisi said that it was travel agents who took advantage of the desperation of unemployed youth. “All these young men were cheated. These travel agents should be sent to jail,” he said.

