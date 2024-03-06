ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabadi man, forced to fight for Russia, dies

March 06, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

It is unclear when Mohammed Afsan died; the victim is survived by his wife and two children 

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

Mohammed Afsan, who was forced to fight for Russia, has died. Representational | Photo Credit: AP

Mohammed Afsan, the Hyderabadi man forced to fight for Russia, has died.

Speaking to The Hindu, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaddudin Owaisi, who has been in constant contact with Mohammed Irfan, the victim’s brother, said that after several attempts, his family finally received word of Mr. Afsan’s death on Wednesday. “An Indian Embassy staffer confirmed that Afsan passed away,” Mr. Owaisi said. Though information about his death was received on March 6, it is unclear when he died.

The victim, who travelled to Russia in search of a better livelihood, is one of the several youths who found themselves fighting on the frontlines against Ukraine. The victim is survived by his wife and two children. 

Mr. Imran, Mr. Afsan’s elder brother, previously recollected that the victim travelled to Moscow via Chennai and Sharjah. A travel agent, identified through his YouTube channel Baba Vlogs, had assured that that work did not involve fighting on the frontlines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Seven more Indians forced to fight in Russia seek government help

“On November 13, they were made to sign a one-year agreement, which was in Russian, a language he did not know. Believing the agent, he signed the agreement,” Mr. Imran said, adding that it was only later realised that they would be fighting alongside the Russian armed forces. Despite this development, the travel agent assured the family that Mr. Afsan would not have to fight.

Also read:Indians hired as ‘helpers’ forced to fight in Russia’s war

Another youth from Narayanpet in Telangana, Mohammed Sufian, was stranded in Russia. His elder brother, Syed Salman, told The Hindu that Mr. Sufian described the situation as “PUBG, but in real life”.

The families of those who were allegedly cheated and trafficked to Russia sought AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s intervention in bringing them back. Seeking their return, in a letter dated January 25, 2024, Mr Owaisi wrote to the Embassy of India in Moscow. Mr. Owaisi said that it was travel agents who took advantage of the desperation of unemployed youth. “All these young men were cheated. These travel agents should be sent to jail,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US