Hyderabad rape and murder case: police have set an example, says Nirbhaya’s mother

The Hyderabad police have set an example and the Delhi police should follow them to prevent cases of crime against women in the National Capital, said Nirbhaya’s mother on Thursday.

“I got to know about the killing of four rape accused by the Hyderabad police through TV channels after one of my friends called to inform me about the development. And the news has brought a great relief to me that at least someone has delivered justice immediately. At least one daughter has been served justice. But my daughter is still waiting for justice,” said the mother.

“I don’t know how many rights the killers of my daughters have, because every time I have been told that they [convicts] cannot be hanged because of the rights they enjoy. After Nirbhaya incident, the law was amended, but victims are still wandering for justice from one court to another. I demand that no action be taken against Hyderabad police, they have done a marvellous job,” she added.

“I am running from pillar to post for justice for the past seven years. Even after the Supreme Court found the accused guilty and maintained the death sentence, the convicts have not been hanged yet.”

She said she believed in the criminal justice system and followed due procedure and believed that killers of her daughter will be hanged at the earliest but it failed to deliver justice on time. Here in Delhi, she is still taking rounds in court while another family like her in Hyderabad got justice immediately.

She said the action taken by the Hyderabad police would definitely develop a sense of fear among the perpetrators of such heinous crimes and the cases of crime against women would drop. “I support the brave act done by Hyderabad police. The decision taken by them is the best decision any police officer can take against rape accused.

Nirbhaya's father also welcomed the news of the death of the accused in the Hyderabad gangrape-and-murder case in a police encounter on Friday and said the family’s wait for justice ended early.

Had the police not acted promptly and shot the accused, they would have fled and might not have been caught again, he said.

“It is good that the police showed prompt response and acted. Otherwise the accused would have fled and it would have been difficult to catch them. The escape would also have raised questions on the efficiency of the police,” he told PTI over phone.

“The family of the Hyderabad doctor will not have to wait for seven years for justice like us. We can understand the pain of her parents. At least, they got justice early,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)