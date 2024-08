A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Saturday (August 24, 2024) afternoon, police said.

All four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.

"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.