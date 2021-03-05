Husband’s cruelty is no answer to wife’s alleged obscenity, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea for anticipatory bail by a man accused of cruelty by his wife.
The man said his wife had taken “300 Tik-Tok” videos showing “obscene content”.
A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde made it clear that it had no sympathy for the man.
“You are a cruel man. You have exhibited cruelty towards your wife,” Chief Justice Bobde lashed out at the man, represented by his lawyer, during a virtual hearing.
The man denied he was cruel to his wife.
“We are not saying you are cruel, it is what your wife says here,” CJI pointed to the case papers.
The man’s lawyer claimed that his wife had harassed him by taking numerous Tik-Tok videos. “Videos of obscenity,” the lawyer declared.
But the court was nonplussed by the submission.
“If she had done that and you cannot get along with her, you can divorce her. There is no need to resort to cruelty on her,” Chief Justice Bobde said.
Then the lawyer went on to claim that the wife’s FIR was “one-sided”.
“FIRs are always one-sided. I have never seen a ‘joint’ FIR filed together by both parties (victim and accused),” Chief Justice Bobde retorted, dismissing the case.
