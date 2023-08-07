ADVERTISEMENT

Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pakistani friend files FIR against couple

August 07, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Jaipur

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under IPC sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation)

PTI

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on July 25, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The husband of Indian woman Anju, who travelled legally to a remote Pakistan village to meet her Facebook friend but married him later, has filed an FIR against the couple in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Bhiwadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar said.

Arvind Kumar, Ms. Anju’s husband in India, said they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry the man from across the border. The couple has two children.

Senior police officers in Pakistan’s Upper Dir district had told PTI that Ms. Anju got married to her friend Nasrullah at a court there and proper a Nikah was performed after the woman converted to Islam.

Mr. Kumar has urged the Indian government to investigate his wife’s passport and visa to check if she used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

Ms. Anju (34) was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Mr. Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

