HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Husband of woman who crossed border to meet Pakistani friend files FIR against couple

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under IPC sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation)

August 07, 2023 03:12 am | Updated 03:12 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on July 25, 2023. File

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on July 25, 2023. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The husband of Indian woman Anju, who travelled legally to a remote Pakistan village to meet her Facebook friend but married him later, has filed an FIR against the couple in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Bhiwadi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar said.

Arvind Kumar, Ms. Anju’s husband in India, said they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry the man from across the border. The couple has two children.

Senior police officers in Pakistan’s Upper Dir district had told PTI that Ms. Anju got married to her friend Nasrullah at a court there and proper a Nikah was performed after the woman converted to Islam.

Mr. Kumar has urged the Indian government to investigate his wife’s passport and visa to check if she used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

Ms. Anju (34) was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Mr. Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan / marriage / divorce

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.