Hurriyat will continue to represent aspirations, seek dialogue: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

‘The sentiments of the people of J&K, with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful and fair manner, cannot be altered despite repression, legal tactics or propaganda,’ says Hurriyat chairman

Amid reports that the Centre is likely to ban the factions of separatist Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat chairman and Valley’s head cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday said his group would “always represent the aspirations and seek their fulfilment through its principled stand of dialogue and deliberations among the stakeholders of the conflict”.

“The sentiments of the people of J&K, with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful and fair manner, cannot be altered despite repression, legal tactics or propaganda,” a spokesman of the Mirwaiz said in a statement.

On the police claim that the Hurriyat was involved in sending students to Pakistan against payments for studies, the spokesman said the Mirwaiz completely rejected and denounced the propaganda.

“It’s a propaganda that the executive leadership, who could recommend aspiring Kashmiri candidates to medical and technical colleges in Pakistan, would ‘sell’ the admission seats to students for money. This is completely unfounded and can be verified by those students or parents whom they have recommended, many among them being from among economically weak sections,” the spokesman said.

The Hurriyat spokesman said the Mirwaiz had all along been giving recommendation letters to students for their benefit when they came to him asking for them to get admission in the colleges and universities in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Turkey and elsewhere.

The Mirwaiz remains under house arrest in Srinagar and is barred from leading prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar since August 5, 2019, the day the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position.