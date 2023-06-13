HamberMenu
Hurriyat leader’s property in Sringar attached by NIA in Srinagar

Mohammad Akbar Khanday’s house in Maloora area has been attached in connection with a terror funding case.

June 13, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths stand next to a ‘notice’ mentioning the attachment of properties of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in connection with a terror funding case, in Kupwara, Monday, June 12, 2023.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths stand next to a ‘notice’ mentioning the attachment of properties of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in connection with a terror funding case, in Kupwara, Monday, June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, attached a residential property belonging to Hurriyat Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in Maloora area of the city in connection with a terror funding case. The sleuths reached the house of Kansas, who was a close aide of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, at Maloora Tuesday morning, officials said.

They said the NIA officials put up a board announcing the attachment of the house and land measuring 1 kanal and 10 Marla (8,160 square feet) belonging to Khanday.

The attachment was carried out on the basis of an order passed by the NIA court in Delhi on May 31.

