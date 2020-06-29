Syed Ali Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Monday decided to quit the conglomerate, without divulging his future course of action.

“I have decided to distance myself from the Hurriyat given the current situation (in the amalgamate),” an ailing Mr. Geelani said in a voice note.

He said all the constituents of his faction of the Hurriyat had been informed, in a detailed letter, about the decision.

Under house arrest since 2013 in his Srinagar residence, Mr. Geelani, who is 90, was earlier associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami but left it to float his own political organisation, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He also split from the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq faction of the Hurriyat over the approaches adopted to resolve the Kashmir problem.

Mr. Geelani is known for his hard-line ideology and advocated accession of J&K with Pakistan. He, however, did not clarify if he has resigned from the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat or not.

In the past two years, the health of Mr. Geelani has deteriorated significantly, a family member said. “No one outside the family is allowed to see him for many years now,” he added.

His resignation assumes significance in the wake of the Centre’s decision to revoke J&K’s special status on August 5 last year. Sources said his resignation is due to the internal feud within the Hurriyat. It is likely to pave the way for a new Hurriyat leadership, which faced a massive clampdown in the run-up to abrogation of J&K’s special status. He had opposed the move and asked the Centre to work on a political resolution through dialogue with the Hurriyat and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav also tweeted about Mr. Geelani’s resignation.