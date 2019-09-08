National

Hurricane Dorian: India announces $1 mln disaster relief aid for Bahamas

This photo provided by UNICEF shows damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island of the Bahamas.

This photo provided by UNICEF shows damage caused by Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island of the Bahamas.   | Photo Credit: AP

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India stands in solidarity with the country in this difficult time

India on Sunday announced disaster relief aid of $1 million to help people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment, the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million,” he tweeted.

According to reports, the death toll from the calamity has risen to over 40 and is likely to increase even more, even as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach out to Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

