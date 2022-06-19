Hurdles in giving timely scholarships to backward class students being removed: Ramdas Athawale
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said all hurdles in the process of awarding timely scholarships to backward class students are being removed and the scheme is being expedited.
Talking to reporters in Amravati, he also said that efforts are being made to increase the participation of backward class students in the education process and facilities are being provided to them.
"All hurdles in the implementation of the scholarship scheme for backward class students are being removed. The process is being expedited," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowement said.
He also assured to take speedy steps for the release of grants under intercaste marriage scheme.
