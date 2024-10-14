ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity: Amit Shah

Published - October 14, 2024 04:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Amit Shah said the Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs

PTI

Amit Shah said the Government is committed to building a drug-free nation. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A day after the seizure of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday (October 14, 2024) that the hunt against drugs and narco trade will continue with no laxity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah said the Modi government is committed to building a drug-free Bharat by protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs.

In a drug bust, heroin worth Rs 4 crore seized in Assam, one arrested

“I congratulate Delhi Police for the series of successful operations seizing drugs worth ₹13,000 crore, including the recent one with Gujarat Police recovering cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore,” Mr. Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The hunt against drugs & narco trade will continue with no laxity," he wrote on 'X'.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and the Gujarat Police on Sunday (October 13, 2024) seized 518 kilograms of cocaine worth ₹5,000 crore at Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

With this, drugs worth ₹13,000 crore were seized by the law enforcement agencies within a fortnight in Delhi and Gujarat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US